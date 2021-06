Italy hosts Turkey on Friday afternoon in a group-stage match at Stadio Olimpico in Rome to kick off the 2021 UEFA European Championship. Originally scheduled as UEFA Euro 2020, the quadrennial event was postponed for almost a year due to the pandemic. The Italians went unbeaten in qualifying for this event, while Turkey finished second in its group. Both teams are strong in defense, and Italy has a bevy of talented forwards, but Turkey has pulled off some impressive results. Italy has won its last eight and has not lost a match since September 2018, while Turkey has won five of its last seven.