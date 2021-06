The Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout has been the subject of controversy ever since it was first announced, and after the fight on Sunday night, it continues with concerns that the boxing match may have been "staged." Heading into the Showtime pay-per-view event, most fans seemed to be expecting Paul to get knocked out fairly quickly by Mayweather. He instead went the distance by lasting all eight rounds, and he still came out looking pretty strong for competing with an undefeated boxing legend.