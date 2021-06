If you are worrying about Kadarius Toney after the New York Giants’ first-round pick left Tuesday’s practice early, you’re not alone. It’s hardly time to panic. These are mostly slow-paced June workouts in shorts. Still, the start to Toney’s NFL career — a shoe issue in rookie mini-camp, not participating in OTAs and now not making it through the first practice of mandatory mini-camp — is not a good start for the player the Giants selected after moving down from No. 11 to No. 20 in Round 1.