The Best Face Washes For Seborrheic Dermatitis, According To An Expert

Elite Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough seborrheic dermatitis is an inflammatory condition that most commonly presents on the scalp, its can affect other areas of your body, such as your ears, eyebrows, eyelids, chest, back, armpits, groin area, and the center of your face, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King tells Elite Daily. Seborrheic dermatitis can’t be cured, Dr. King says, but the redness, scaling, and itching can be managed with targeted cleansers and medicated over-the-counter shampoos. She says the best face washes for seborrheic dermatitis contain sulfur, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil, and she also suggests pairing your cleanser with an anti-dandruff shampoo that contains ingredients like selenium sulfide, pyrithione zinc, salicylic acid, ketoconazole, coal tar or tea tree oil, which not only helps if you experience seborrheic dermatitis on your scalp, but can also benefit your skin elsewhere. “A yeast found on the scalp named Malassezia can contribute to the inflammatory response in seborrhea, so some of the [anti-dandruff] ingredients have anti-fungal properties to decrease the Malassezia and thereby decrease the inflammatory response,” Dr. King explains. Don’t apply these medicated shampoos directly to your face, as that can cause irritation, but if you use the shampoo as directed on your hair and then rinse, “the lather will run over the face and other affected areas,” and help treat your seborrheic dermatitis, says Dr. King.

www.elitedaily.com
