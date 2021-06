Reports in Italy claim AC Milan will announce the signing of defender Fikayo Tomori by the end of the week after reaching an agreement with Chelsea. The 23-year-old spent the second half of 2020-2021 on loan with the Rossoneri. And he impressed all with his displays at the heart of defence, making 16 Serie A starts among 17 appearances. Stefano Pioli is a big fan of the Canadian-born stopper, handing him 23 outings in all competitions.