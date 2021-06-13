"Natural Beauty" exhibit opens at The Arts Center In Orange
The Arts Center In Orange returned to in-person exhibit openings with an artist reception for its latest exhibit, “Natural Beauty” in the Morin Gallery last Thursday. The juried photography show asked area photographers to submit images that illustrated the “natural beauty” of Central Virginia. Ten artists were chosen by a panel of local judges. Artists featured in the show, which runs through July 24, include: Phil Audibert, Katie Barfield, Harriette Fishburne, Cassidy Girvin, Barry Long, Eleszabeth McNeel, Marty Quaely, William Shaw, Seth Silverstein and Patricia Temples.dailyprogress.com