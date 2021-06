In this Jalen Suggs NBA Draft Profile, we delve into what makes Jalen Suggs such a special prospect. Suggs came into the season as a top-10 prospect in this year’s draft but his excellent season for Gonzaga moved him to a prospect many feel is a consensus top-three pick now. He flashed so many dimensions to his game and his outstanding NCAA Tournament performances are the big reason he was able to jump so many talented players, some of which didn’t receive the exposure in the G League that Suggs got in college. Now let’s jump into Suggs strengths and weaknesses.