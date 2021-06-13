Milwaukee Bucks: Ultimate preview for dire Game 4 versus Brooklyn Nets
The first three games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have been unpredictable action. After being blown off the floor in the first two games in Brooklyn, the latter being by an embarrassing 39-point final margin, this team had some soul searching to do. But, heading back to Milwaukee with their backs against the wall, the Bucks fought until the bitter end and secured a hard-earned 86-83 victory in Game 3 Thursday night.behindthebuckpass.com