Moscow offers free cars to spur people to get COVID vaccine

By Tom Balmforth
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the COVID-19 shot in an effort to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations, its mayor said on Sunday, as officials brought in curbs to halt a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since Dec. 24. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day total since Feb. 13.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that anyone over 18 who receives the first of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from June 14 until July 11 would now be automatically entered into a draw to win a car.

He said five cars worth 1 million roubles ($13,900) each would be given away every week.

Sobyanin has publicly lamented how few residents have chosen to get the vaccine. He gave no new figures on Sunday for how many have had the shot, but said on May 21 that 1.3 million out of a population of more than 12 million had received one dose.

Sobyanin said on Saturday the city was repurposing thousands of hospital beds for an influx of COVID-19 patients and told residents to stay off work this coming week to help curb the spread of the virus. read more

Sports pitches, playgrounds and other attractions inside large parks were set to be closed for a week from Sunday. Bars and restaurants were ordered to close no later than 11pm.

"This is only a temporary solution," Sobyanin said in a follow-up blog on Sunday. "To avoid new restrictions and secure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly speed up vaccinations."

Russia began rolling out its Sputnik V shot in December and it was rapidly opened up to everyone in Moscow.

($1 = 71.8030 roubles)

Reuters

Reuters

Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow will raffle five cars a week to encourage vaccination

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, has announced this Sunday a new incentive in an attempt to accelerate the vaccination campaign among city residents. As of June 14, the authorities will raffle five cars a week among all those over 18 years of age who receive the first component of any of the available anticovid vaccines.
Lotterymacaubusiness.com

Moscow announces car raffle to boost vaccination drive

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that residents of the Russian capital who get their first coronavirus jab will now take part in a lottery to win a car. The move comes as authorities seek to speed up Russia’s vaccination drive that has stagnated while new infections in Moscow and across the country are on the rise.
Public Healthenmnews.com

Free marijuana offered to Americans in drive to increase COVID vaccinations

Guns, beer and marijuana are among incentives being offered to Americans to encourage coronavirus vaccinations. A total of 302,851,917 doses have been administered in the US, with 139,748,661 people – or 42.1% of the population – fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A mixture of public and private sector motivations are being...
Public HealthVoice of America

Researchers Begin Trials of COVID-19 Nasal Spray Vaccine

SYDNEY - Researchers in Australia are starting clinical trials of a new type of COVID-19 vaccine — a nasal spray. Scientists at Brisbane's Nucleus Network believe that the treatment could be more effective against the virus than the AstraZeneca and Pfizer drugs and that it would allow patients who are afraid of needles to be inoculated.
Posted by
Reuters

India’s vaccinations hit record with free COVID shots

BENGALURU, June 21 (Reuters) - India gave out a record 7.5 million vaccine doses on Monday under a federal campaign to inoculate all adults for free after weeks of criticism that a chaotic rollout had worsened a second wave that killed hundreds of thousands. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra...
Posted by
Reuters

Italy reports 21 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 495 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 495 from 881. Italy has registered 127,291 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
WorldYNET News

Binyamina, Modi'in schools reinstate mask mandate following COVID outbreaks

Less than a week after Israel lifted its regulation for wearing masks indoors, schools in two cities reinstituted the restriction following outbreaks of COVID-19. The Health Ministry said Sunday that masks would have to be worn at all schools in Binyamina in the north and Modi'in in central Israel for the final 10 days of the academic year.
Posted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 455 - RKI

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 455 to 3,722,782, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 77 to 90,472, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
Posted by
Reuters

Colombia's COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 in unrelenting third wave

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Reported deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia passed 100,000 on Monday, the country's health ministry said, amid warnings of potential scarcity of treatment drugs and oxygen in hospitals during a long and brutal third peak of infections and deaths. The country of 50 million people has reported more than 3.9 million cases of coronavirus infections, as well as 100,582 deaths.
Posted by
The Independent

Kate Shemirani: Nurse who claimed 5G caused Covid symptoms and spread vaccine misinformation struck off

A leading figure in Britain’s anti-vaccination movement who repeatedly spread coronavirus conspiracy theories, and once called the NHS “the new Auschwitz”, has been permanently struck off the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register.Kate Shemirani, a mother-of-four from Nottingham, had been banned from practising as a nurse under an 18-month interim suspension, imposed last July.But last Friday the NMC Fitness to Practise Committee issued her with a permanent striking-off order, under which she cannot practise as a registered nurse for at least another five years – after which point she will be eligible to appeal the decision.In its ruling, the...
EconomyThe Guardian

Five construction workers die in Belgium school collapse

Five building workers have been confirmed dead after a school construction site partially collapsed in the Belgian city of Antwerp. The last two bodies were pulled out the rubble on Saturday afternoon, Antwerp’s fire department said, meaning that all the missing victims were now accounted for. King Philippe of Belgium...