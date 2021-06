This morning markets were well into the green as they try to rebound from their worst week since October last year. Last week it was all about the Federal Reserve, as they signaled rate hikes may come sooner than expected, spooking markets. Expectations on rate hikes were moved up to 2023, but some Fed speakers saw higher interest rates in 2022 if economic conditions persist. The Dow was the biggest loser, dropping 3.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.9%, and the Nasdaq.