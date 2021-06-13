Cancel
Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Mulaney open for The Strokes at Maya Wiley fundraiser

By Matthew Neale
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Strokes were joined by some very big names for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley last night (June 12). The band took to the stage at the Irving Plaza for a show that journeyed through their back catalogue, with all proceeds from the gig going to support Wiley in her attempt to become the city’s first female mayor. All fans were required to provide a negative coronavirus test to be permitted entry.

The Strokes performed a full concert Saturday at New York’s newly renovated Irving Plaza as part of a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley. The exuberant benefit gig — the first show at the venue in over two years, with attendees needing to show proof of vaccination — also featured onstage appearances by Wiley, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as well as surprise opener John Mulaney; the comedian previously hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2020 that featured the Strokes as musical guest.