Watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and John Mulaney open for The Strokes at Maya Wiley fundraiser
The Strokes were joined by some very big names for their fundraising concert in support of New York mayoral candidate Maya Wiley last night (June 12). The band took to the stage at the Irving Plaza for a show that journeyed through their back catalogue, with all proceeds from the gig going to support Wiley in her attempt to become the city's first female mayor. All fans were required to provide a negative coronavirus test to be permitted entry.