Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! A 12-game schedule greets us halfway through the week. There are high-priced flamethrowers, bargain bin hurlers, and some discounted bats all over the map. It kicks off with three games starting at 7:05 pm ET and goes through to the Kansas City Royals-Los Angeles Angels matchup on the West Coast at 9:38 pm ET. As far as weather goes, it seems like a 50-50 shot if the Atlanta-Philadelphia game will go ahead with some rain in the forecast, and there's a chance of some showers in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh.