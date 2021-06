While Congress over the past two months has largely been preoccupied with passing a COVID-19 relief package, there has also been a lot of speculation about which reforms the newly-Democratic Congress will take on next. For many Democrats it seems as though there are two measures, in particular, at the forefront of attention — the removal of the Senate filibuster and adopting legislation that will further protect voting rights. While the removal of the filibuster will certainly enable more Democratic reforms to pass through Congress, it is abundantly clear that an updated voting rights bill needs to be passed to provide for easier voter registration, seamless non-in-person voting options and the elimination of partisan gerrymandering. Therefore, Congressional Democrats must focus on passing HR.1 — better known as the For The People Act.