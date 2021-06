Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli today endorsed Bob Hugin as his pick for GOP State Chairman. “Bob Hugin is a self-made successful businessman, Marine Corps veteran, and the best possible leader for the NJGOP at this time. His fundraising capability, organizational skills, and proven leadership qualities will usher in a new era for the Republican Party in New Jersey,” Ciattarelli said. “I am proud to have Bob as a member of this team and look forward to seeing the incredible momentum and success that we can accomplish together. The goal is to win this November. Bob can help us do that up and down the ticket.”