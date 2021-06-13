Rutgers mailbag: Breakout players for 2021? Arch Manning offer?

Every year, it seems we get one or two Ohio State football players that take their game to the next level. Some we see coming (Chase Young), others come out of seemingly nowhere and become a household name (Malik Hooker). © File photo Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs while defended by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jaylin Williams (23) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports As we head towards the 2021 season, you can bet that there will be plenty of so-called breakout players on not only the Buckeye squad but across the entire landscape of college football. One of our favorite writers to follow is The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and he has given his take on who he sees rising up this fall and becoming a star. In his piece, he selected one…