Santa Cruz, CA

Guest Commentary | Public safety and ending mass incarceration

By Santa Cruz Sentinel
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 9 days ago

As police executives, our fidelity is to the Constitution, and our goal is to foster safe communities. Each of us is driven to ensure our policing practices are just, fair and balanced. Now we temper our public safety planning understanding the desire for reducing mass incarceration. We understand the need to reduce incarceration rates, especially in communities of color; however, we must do so in a manner that does not reward criminal behavior.

www.santacruzsentinel.com
