The Mighty Mo': A trip down one of the Treasure State's great rivers

The facts of the famed Fenn Treasure Hunt are pretty well known. In 2010 Santa Fe, NM art dealer Forrest Fenn filled a chest with $2 million worth of gold and jewels, hid it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains and published a book and poem with clues to its location. Over the next decade tens, and maybe even hundreds, of thousands of people attempted to decipher the riddle to find it. Along the way, five people died and others became so obsessed that their lives imploded. It all came to a stuttering conclusion last year when Fenn announced the treasure had been found, but released few other details. Conspiracy theories and even lawsuits followed. Then Fenn died, prompting Jack Stuef, a 32-year-old medical student from Michigan, to come forward as the solver of the Fenn Treasure.