Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title

Santa Maria Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Barrel-chested and with braids in his hair, Romelu Lukaku was already looking the part at international level at the tender age of 17 when he scored his first goals for Belgium in a match at Russia in 2010. It was the way Lukaku took his...

santamariatimes.com
Related
UEFAstateofpress.com

De Bruyne update, pick Belgium defender & captain Lukaku

Euro 2020 is now in full swing, after Italy and Turkey opened the competition on Friday evening. There was just the one tie yesterday. But on Saturday, and for the foreseeable future, we are now being treated to three games a day, the first of which will take place at 2 PM UK time every day. So, make sure your transfers and captain choices are sorted before that deadline.
UEFAracingpost.com

Belgium v Russia predictions: Lukaku can star for depleted Red Devils

Free Euro 2020 football tips, best bets and analysis for Belgium v Russia in Group B on Saturday. The in-form Inter striker has a sensational record for Belgium and scored four goals in his first two group games at the 2018 World Cup. Team news. Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne and...
UEFAnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Lukaku and Meunier goals seal Belgium win against Russia

A strike from Thomas Meunier and a Romelu Lukaku brace seals the win for Belgium in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Russia at the St Petersburg Stadium. MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia – Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute. Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

The Latest: Lukaku delivers message to Eriksen at Euro 2020

Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first goal in Belgium's 3-0 victory over Russia at the European Championship. Lukaku swiveled to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute and then headed straight to a television camera on the touchline. He grabbed it with both hands and said 'œChris, Chris, I love you.'
UEFAnordot.app

Belgium name Eriksen's team-mate Lukaku to start against Russia

Belgium confirmed Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku would start in their Euro 2020 opener against Russia on Saturday, hours after his club team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsed in Denmark's game against Finland. Eriksen received emergency treatment on the pitch and was transferred to hospital in Copenhagen. European ruling body UEFA and the...
UEFAkeirradnedge.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Lukaku grabs two more goals as Belgium outclass hapless hosts

ST PETERSBURG: Belgium underlined their right to the status as the world game’s No1-ranked football nation by defeating Russia 3-0 in St Petersburg in Group B at UEFA Euro 2020. Manager Roberto Martinez’s team were without injured Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard but had no problems swatting away their...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Lukaku dedicates inspirational Belgium display to Inter team-mate Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said it was difficult to play so soon after Christian Eriksen collapsed in Copenhagen. Romelu Lukaku dedicated his inspirational performance in Belgium's win over Russia to Christian Eriksen after his Inter team-mate collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland. Denmark captain Eriksen required emergency treatment...
UEFAbluzz.org

Lukaku Eases Belgium Past Russia To Kick Off Euro 2020 Campaign

ST PETERSBURG ⸺ Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium confirmed their status as one of the favourites for Euro 2020 with a confident 3-0 victory over Russia on Saturday. Despite being without key performer Kevin De Bruyne, world number one ranked Belgium were rarely in trouble against a Russia side that struggled to impose themselves.
UEFAnordot.app

Lukaku at the double as Belgium roll over Russia

Belgium were not at their fluent best when they opened their Euro 2020 campaign but nonetheless sent a warning to rivals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg on Saturday. The world number one Red Devils are aware time is running out for their golden generation to...
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

Lethal Lukaku: Why The Striker Is Belgium’s Talisman

On a night when soccer seemed to matter a little less and Russians vehemently booed Belgium taking the knee, Romelu Lukaku demonstrated why he will be Belgium’s standout star at Euro 2020. In a rich vein of form, ‘Big Rom’ has no time to waste and wants to deliver silverware for Belgium’s golden generation.
UEFAbesoccer.com

Lukaku lifts Belgium but ensures Eriksen remains the priority

Romelu Lukaku was outstanding in Belgium's win over Russia, all while keeping his focus on the wellbeing of Christian Eriksen. Widespread concern met the decision for Denmark and Finland to return to the pitch less than two hours after Christian Eriksen had first collapsed in Copenhagen on Saturday. An alarming incident prompted serious fears for Eriksen's life, fears that were eased but not eradicated by positive updates on the midfielder's condition.
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Christian Eriksen: Romelu Lukaku dedicates Belgium Euro 2020 goal to Inter Milan teammate

Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his opening goal for Belgium at Euro 2020 to Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.The Belgian forward ran towards a television camera to celebrate before shouting: “Chris, Chris, I love you!”Earlier today, during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required CPR by medics.The Danish midfielder is “awake” and undergoing tests in hospital in Copenhagen.While Uefa added that the former Tottenham midfielder has been “transferred to the hospital and been stabilised”.It was the first goal of the tournament for the Red Devils, who enter as one of the favourites to win it all.Lukaku was at the heart of everything that Belgium did well and was involved in the build-up as Thomas Meunier doubled the lead for Roberto Martinez’s side. Read More Christian Eriksen collapse brings back dark memories for footballChristian Eriksen: A dazzling Danish talent football fans all over the world hope to see againChristian Eriksen: Football family reminded again of what’s really important
Soccerhelloniceworld.com

Lukaku urges Eriksen to ‘stay strong’ as Belgium make winning start

The Belgian striker had a message for his hospitalised Inter Milan teammate after netting the opener against Russia. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message of support to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring, as his double helped the Red Devils open their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Belgium 3-0 Russia: Romelu Lukaku's brace and Thomas Meunier's strike get Roberto Martinez's side up and running at Euro 2020 as their Golden Generation start latest bid for international success

Romelu Lukaku clasped the lens with both hands and shouted into the television camera. ‘Chris, Chris, I love you!’. Belgium’s record scorer had just scored the first of his two goals in this Group B win over Russia and there was only one thing on his mind as he raced to find the nearest pitch-side camera in St Petersburg.
UEFAUEFA

Belgium 3-0 Russia: Lukaku scores twice in opening win

First-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and substitute Thomas Meunier set up a comfortable opening night for Belgium as Roberto Martínez's men proved too strong for a Russia side hampered by injuries. Match in brief. Billed among the pre-tournament favourites, Belgium betrayed a few early nerves but a typically ruthless strike...