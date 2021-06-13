Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title

Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his opening goal for Belgium at Euro 2020 to Inter Milan teammate Christian Eriksen.The Belgian forward ran towards a television camera to celebrate before shouting: “Chris, Chris, I love you!”Earlier today, during Denmark’s match against Finland in Copenhagen, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and required CPR by medics.The Danish midfielder is “awake” and undergoing tests in hospital in Copenhagen.While Uefa added that the former Tottenham midfielder has been “transferred to the hospital and been stabilised”.It was the first goal of the tournament for the Red Devils, who enter as one of the favourites to win it all.Lukaku was at the heart of everything that Belgium did well and was involved in the build-up as Thomas Meunier doubled the lead for Roberto Martinez’s side. Read More Christian Eriksen collapse brings back dark memories for footballChristian Eriksen: A dazzling Danish talent football fans all over the world hope to see againChristian Eriksen: Football family reminded again of what’s really important