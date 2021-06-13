Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Dave Coupland hoping for more fist pumps after qualifying for US Open

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Di79k_0aSu9u3900
Dave Coupland (PA Archive)

There are numerous ways to qualify for major championships but, for sheer excitement, the manner in which Dave Coupland got into the US Open will take some beating.

With coronavirus restrictions ruling out the annual 36-hole qualifying event, 10 places in the field at Torrey Pines were instead made available from a mini order of merit from three European Tour events.

The first of the trio was May’s Betfred British Masters and Coupland went into the final round at The Belfry just two off the lead, only to slip out of contention for the title after covering his first 12 holes in one over par.

But there was plenty still to play for and Coupland finished in brilliant style by covering his last six holes in five under par, including holing from 70 feet for an eagle on the 17th and 45 feet for birdie on the last.

A tie for third was the 35-year-old from Lincolnshire’s best ever finish on the European Tour and put him in position to qualify for a first major on US soil, although a missed cut in the next event in Denmark meant his decision to skip the last qualifying tournament was something of a risk.

“At first I was just enjoying finishing like that and showing myself I can do it in that sort of field,” Coupland told the PA news agency.

“It was nice to get a bit of reward for all your hard work but then on the journey home you start thinking ‘that was the first event counting to the US Open’ and luckily it was the highest points available out of the three.

“It was a risk not to play the last event in Germany but I was probably 70 per cent sure I was in.”

After initially managing to avoid fretting over the scores, Coupland found he could not avoid them as he picked up his father and caddie Paul for a game of golf during Monday’s final round.

“He had the golf on and we saw the end, the trophy lift and everything,” Coupland added. “I thought they’ll show the standings in a minute, I’ll wait for that and it flashed up and I was in, so a massive relief and a few shouts and fist pumps and stuff.”

The US Open will not be Coupland’s first major – he missed the cut in the Open in 2007 and 2016 – but still represents a significant moment for a player whose biggest achievement to date is topping the Order of Merit on the EuroPro Tour following two wins in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbNlp_0aSu9u3900
Dave Coupland (PA Archive)

At the end of 2019 he also birdied the final two holes at the qualifying school to secure a European Tour card and missed just five cuts in 17 events in a 2020 season disrupted by the coronavirus.

“I’m really looking forward to the US Open, it’s a totally different dynamic to the Open,” he added. “The crowds are a bit more lively, shall we say, but I’m really looking forward to playing in that kind of environment and the golf course is set up tough.

“I quite like that though, the challenge of plotting it round a tough golf course and obviously you have the history of Tiger Woods winning the last US Open there. It will be great to see the other guys on the range and soak it all in and hopefully make some good memories.

“I would love to play with Brooks (Koepka) and Bryson (DeChambeau), those kind of guys, and see how they hit the ball because I don’t think you appreciate it on TV as much as when it’s live. It will be good to even watch them on the range.”

And given that Coupland attracted plenty of American investors when he sold shares in himself for several years to fund his career, he could even have some additional on-site support in San Diego.

“The editor of Golf Digest in the States ran a story on it in 2017 and did another story at the end of the year saying he’d made X amount and I’d say 60 per cent of the investors were American after that. It was crazy, ” Coupland said.

“It ran its course but it was a really good platform for the UK-based events. I’ve met a few UK investors but had some emails since qualifying for the US Open from the guys in the States so hopefully I’ll have a bit of a fan-base when I go over.”

newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Golf Tournament#Golf Digest#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Us Open#The European Tour#The Europro Tour#American#States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Golf
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
newschain

Lee Westwood hopes 121st US Open is a marriage made in heaven

Fresh from getting married in Las Vegas, Lee Westwood will hope to strike it lucky and claim an overdue major title in the 121st US Open. Westwood and Helen Storey tied the knot last weekend before making the short flight to San Diego for the year’s third major at Torrey Pines, where the 48-year-old finished third in 2008.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Dream Of Dreams ‘very, very well’ after deserved Ascot success

Dream Of Dreams’ connections were left delighted after he made it third time lucky when taking the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot. The Sir Michael Stoute-trained seven-year-old avenged his two prior narrow losses in the race when claiming a one-length victory under Ryan Moore in the Group One contest.
Gainesville, GAGainesville Times

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston shoots two-day total of 9-under par to qualify for the US Open

Gainesville High graduate Spencer Ralston pieced together rounds of 67 and 68 in Atlanta to qualify for the US Open, starting June 17 at Torrey Pines near San Diego. On Monday, the former University of Georgia golf standout capped his two-day run with a round of 4-under par, to go with his 5-under par from Sunday. Ralston had a two-day total of 9-under par (135) and finished tied for third, earning one of five qualifying spots.
GolfFrankfort Times

Fowler faces uphill chase on long day of US Open qualifying

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Already facing a long day, Rickie Fowler found the road even tougher Monday in 36-hole qualifying as he tried to avoid missing the U.S. Open for the first time in 11 years. Fowler was among 685 players seeking 54 spots in nine qualifiers across eight states...
Golfetsubucs.com

Meronk Qualifies for U.S. Open

Former Buccaneer qualifies for first-ever major championship. LA JOLLA, Calif. (June 8, 2021) – For the first time in his professional career, former ETSU Men’s Golfer Adrian Meronk will compete in a major championship on the PGA Tour. Meronk will take part in the 121st edition of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, Calif. from June 17-20 and is the first Poland native to compete in the historic event. Meronk is the first Buccaneer alum to qualify for a major championship since Rhys Enoch qualified for the 2019 U.S. Open. Enoch made the cut and finished 71st in the field at Pebble Beach.
Golftalesbuzz.com

Golfer Cameron Young wins qualifier to earn spot at US Open

Cameron Young on Monday continued what has been a magical month for him on the golf course. Young, 24, grew up in Scarborough in Westchester County and played his youth golf at Sleepy Hollow Country Club, where his father, David, is the long-time head pro. So, Monday’s U.S. Open sectional...
Golfsemoball.com

Fowler comes up short in bid for US Open as qualifying ends

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Rickie Fowler came up just short -- one roll of the ball -- in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through U.S. Open qualifying on Tuesday. Fowler had five holes to play Tuesday morning in the rain-delayed qualifier...
GolfNews 12

Scarborough native qualifies to play in US Open

Cameron Young qualified to play in his second U.S. Open, finishing 8 under par in a 36-hole qualifier. Three weeks ago, he captured his first win on the Korn Ferry Tour and followed it up with another seven days later. He will pack his bags and head to San Diego next week for the major.
Golftodaysgolfer.co.uk

US Open 2021: Full field and how they qualified

Who is playing in the 2021 US Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines?. Today's Golfer's 2021 Major coverage is brought to you in association with TaylorMade. A total of 156 golfers, including seven amateurs, will begin their quest to win golf's toughest Major at the 121st US Open on Thursday, June 17, with Bryson DeChambeau aiming to defend his title.
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Edoardo Molinari qualifies for the US Open

Edoardo Molinari is close to the feat and in Germany closes the Porsche European Open in second place with a total of 210 (75 65 70, -6) strokes. A placement that allows him to remove the pass to play the US Open from 17 to 20 June in La Jolla, California.
Golfnewpaper24.com

US Open 2021: Dave Coupland has refuse collector dad as caddie – NEWPAPER24

US Open 2021: Dave Coupland has refuse collector dad as caddie. Protection: Reside commentary on BBC Radio 5 Reside Sports activities Additional from 22:00 BST. Reside textual content commentary from 14:30 BST. It does not fairly often occur {that a} golfer getting ready for a significant championship goes in search...
GolfWTOP

US Open golf preview: More sticks than carrots face this year’s field of hopefuls

Major golf tournaments have their moments. Sometimes it’s the carrot, and sometimes it’s the stick. While it may seem that other Majors’ layouts and courses reward great shots with corresponding low scores, the U.S. Open has the nasty habit of punishing mistakes — from Phil Mickelson’s 18th hole meltdown in 2006 at Winged Foot, to Retief Goosen’s collapse the year before at Pinehurst.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Henley, Oosthuizen, Hughes Share U.S. Open Lead

Russell Henley is right where he’s been after each of the first three days in the 121st U.S. Open, on top of the leaderboard. The 32-year-old Henley (pictured), who has been tied for the lead after each round, sank a 10-foot par putt on the final hole to cap an even-par 71 and is tied for the lead with Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada heading to the final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.