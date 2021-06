The trade deadline is about six weeks away, and Brian Cashman has his work cut out for him. After the 2019 season, . They listened. Unfortunately, it seems as if adding Cole to a team that had just made the ALCS didn’t put them over the top. Even after winning the last two games in Buffalo, the Yankees have a middling 35-32 record, seven games back in the division and four in the Wild Card race. Obviously, it has not been a smooth ride. But the Yankees cannot waste the talent they have on the roster.