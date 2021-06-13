Cancel
Toronto Blue Jays: That’s the Roster Update?

By Charles Kime
Cover picture for the articleIn what can only be described as a disappointment after the 1-3 start to the current ten-game road trip, the Blue Jays have selected the contract of lefty Tayler Saucedo and optioned rookie Jeremy Beasley back to Triple-A. Beasley hasn’t pitched once on the current road trip, and after the bullpen imploded both in the first game of the Chicago series and in Friday’s amateur hour in Boston, Blue Jays fans can only ask: “That’s the roster update?”

