Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Title Alliance Welcomes New Partnership in Washington State

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MEDIA, PA — Title Alliance, Ltd., a leading partner in forming affiliated businesses in the title and escrow space, is excited to add a new Washington state office to its family of joint ventures with Title Alliance Northwest, a partnership with Keller Williams Puyallup in Washington. This Pacific Northwest location is Title Alliance’s second in the state after arriving in late 2020 as housing markets across the country saw an unprecedented level of activity.

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Business
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Title Alliance Ltd#Title Alliance Northwest#Title Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Berwyn, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Triumph Selected by Lockheed Martin to Support F-35 Sustainment at MCAS Cherry Point

BERWYN, PA — Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) announced that its Actuation Products & Services operating company will provide hydraulic utility actuation valves (HUAVs) to Lockheed Martin to support F-35 fleet readiness at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point. The Clemmons, North Carolina-based Triumph facility will provide engineering and material support for the program over the next five years, bolstering the company’s efforts to grow defense contract programs.
Media, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Title Alliance Launches the Title Alliance Cares Initiative

MEDIA, PA — Title Alliance Ltd., a full-service title insurance agency offering a complete range of title and escrow services, announced Title Alliance Cares, an initiative offering critical support resources including loans, grants, wish-fulfillment, awards, and recognition, as well as other forms of hardship support to all employees. Title Alliance...
Phoenixville, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Shusterman Invites Area Veterans to Summer BBQ

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — State Rep. Melissa Shusterman, D-Chester/Montgomery, will host a veterans‘ summer BBQ open to the community’s servicemen and women on Saturday, July 10. The BBQ will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on July 10 at Black Rock Pavilion, 1286 Black Rock Road in Phoenixville. Veterans interested...
Texas StatePosted by
MyChesCo

USDA Selects 2021 Class of E. Kika De La Garza Fellows

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently announced the selection of 25 faculty and staff from Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) across the nation as 2021 E. Kika De La Garza Fellows. This summer fellowship program offers experiences in policymaking and research through direct interaction with every USDA agency.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

New Law Expands Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced a bill sponsored by Rep. Karen Boback and signed into law by Governor Wolf that will expand eligibility and allow flexibility in the administration of Pennsylvania’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP). The program provides support to caregivers – including caregivers of...
EnvironmentPosted by
MyChesCo

Froth-Pak Spray Foam Receives 2021 ACC Sustainability Leadership Award for Environmental Protection

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont’s (NYSE: DD) new HFC-free Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam received the ACC Sustainability Leadership Award in the Environmental Protection category. The American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) recognizes outstanding company achievements in priority areas highlighted in the ACC’s Sustainability strategy. The newly enhanced, innovative Froth-Pak™ Spray Foams utilize a blowing...
Radnor Township, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

eMoney Advisor Announces Plans for Virtual Summit

RADNOR, PA — eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of technology solutions and services that help people talk about money, announced details for its annual Summit – the industry’s premier event for planning-led financial professionals – which will be held virtually Oct. 25-27. Planning with Purpose. This year’s theme is ‘Planning...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

United Way of Delaware Honors Dupont with Diamond Anniversary Award

WILMINGTON, DE — As part of celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, United Way of Delaware (UWDE) recently named DuPont and its employees as recipients of the “Diamond Anniversary Award,” recognizing the company’s enduring partnership with UWDE since 1946. Commenting on the award, Michelle Taylor, UWDE President and Chief Executive...
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Hamilton Lane Commemorates 30-Year Anniversary

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Global private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, with more than 450 employees serving a diverse set of investors and clients around the world and approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision. “As I reflect on this...
AdvocacyPosted by
MyChesCo

Winners of HUD Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Council on Foundations recently announced the 2021 winners of the Secretary’s Award for Public-Philanthropic Partnerships. The awards recognize the partnership process and its impact as a community strategy to increase the quality of life for low- and moderate-income residents across all American geographies – urban, suburban, and rural.
Blue Bell, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

BrightView Acquires West Bay Landscape

BLUE BELL, PA — BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, this week announced the acquisition of West Bay Landscape, a landscape maintenance firm in Bradenton, Fla. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “West Bay is a leader in the Central...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

First Lady Wolf Highlights Innovation and State Supports for Businesses During Small Business Tour in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, PA — First Lady Frances Wolf reiterated the Wolf Administration’s support of small businesses in Pennsylvania while visiting three small businesses in Philadelphia yesterday. The first lady stopped by YOWIE, Harriett’s Bookshop, and Triple Bottom Brewing and spoke with the owners about how their businesses pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic.