Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports

By Jack Duffey
Red and Black
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in Georgia sports, Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer retires, two former Georgia golfers qualify for the US Open, Georgia basketball adds two coaches to its staff and three Georgia women's tennis players honored as All-Americans. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.

www.redandblack.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Us Open#All Americans#The Red Black#The Piedmont Driving Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia StateMoultrie Observer

Georgia redistricting kickoff set for next week

ATLANTA — The once-a-decade process of redrawing Georgia’s congressional and legislative district lines is about to begin. The state House and Senate committees in charge of redistricting will hold a joint virtual town hall meeting next week to start gathering feedback from Georgia residents. The June 15 meeting, which will...
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Athlon Sports predicts how Georgia's 2021 season will unfold

The first steps toward a 2021 college football season taking place are underway now, with players arriving on campus at programs across the country. Teams returned to a normal offseason schedule, making projecting the upcoming season even more intriguing. Based on the outlet or metric, Georgia was anywhere from No....
Georgia StateThe Citizen Online

Stay sharp this summer with Get Georgia Reading

The long days of summer are a perfect time to nestle in with a good book, and the Georgia Dept. of Education is offering up the resources for readers to stay sharp over the break. The Get Georgia Reading initiative offers free digital books, as well as traditional book lists, to get you reading right now.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

TFC II look for revenge against South Georgia Tormenta on Sunday

TORONTO, CANADA—In 2019, the last season of Toronto FC II soccer, the longest winless streak was six games. Right now, in 2021, TFC II stares down the same barrel, with five straight non-wins, looking to avoid the dreaded sixth points-dropped performance of the streak. The Young Reds visit South Georgia...
MLBtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Dallas Baptist vs. Virginia, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN2/ESPNU. Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
NFLbloggersodear.com

The Year That Wasn’t: Reflections on the Past Year in Sport

It started the second week of March, 2020. My family and I came to the decision today would be wise for all of us to isolate ourselves, at least for a couple of months. After all, things would settle down pretty quickly, right? The number of cases wasn’t that large, and for all we knew, people would isolate for a bit, and then things would open back up after a few months. Some of our friends looked at us a little sideways; why were we so worried about it? This whole thing wasn’t going to amount to anything. Our family couldn’t take chances, though. I mean, none of us are super vulnerable or anything, but my parents and I have enough of the “not great” demographic variables that we weren’t going to roll the dice. Then within a month or so, everyone was following our lead. The number of cases was exploding. The world almost felt like something out of a post-apocalyptic novel; no cars were going up and down the road. Birds were more audible than usual. Everything else was oddly quiet, and I had almost no human contact. My parents and our dog were the only other living beings I saw on even a semi-regular basis. Sports were gone or played in front of no fans. Television shows and movies were halting production. People were getting sick and dying, yet it somehow felt like it wasn’t real. Watching numbers go up every day and praying they would flatten out or even go down became a nightly ritual for me.
Sportsswiowanewssource.com

AREA SPORTS REPORT: Highlights from the past week

Tuesday’s game vs. Tri-Center was probably one to forget for the Wheeler baseball team. A 15-run second inning by the Trojans was the low point in the 19-4 loss at Neola. The Wheelers were guilty of six errors, many of those in the fateful inning. The pitching didn’t help their cause, either, giving up 10 walks, all but one in the first two innings.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

North Sports: Week in Review

COACH NEWS EXPECTED: An announcement on the new head football coach at Capital High School is expected at any time, said Santa Fe Public Schools incoming superintendent Larry Chavez. Four of the seven applicants seeking to replace Bill Moon as coach have some association to the school: Zeke Villegas and Joe Ray Anaya are Capital alums, while Villegas and Joaquin Garcia were current assistant coaches and Matthew Rael was an assistant with the program for three years. The three other applicants include LeCarrius Cage, Valencia defensive coordinator; Jeffrey Scharum, head coach and athletic director at Newcomb; and Tarick Embrack, Gallup offensive coordinator.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Bucks rally past Duluth for Sunday victory

WATERLOO – Daniel Irisarri homered and the Waterloo Bucks used a three-run seventh to beat the Duluth Huskies, 5-2, Sunday afternoon in Northwoods League action at Riverfront Stadium. Jordan Nelson pitched five innings of two-hit ball walking none and striking out three to earn the win for Waterloo. The Bucks...
MLBsportsmemo.com

Mikey Sports TOP MLB Sunday

The PLAY: Denver Nuggets +3.0 (-110) Mikey Sports has been on an INCREDIBLE 37-15 (71%) RUN over his last 56 MLB picks! He has now made $1,000/game bettors $18,170 in profits since June 26, 2018. Join Mikey Sports with his Spread for Sunday on Rangers v. Dodgers!. Consultant Bio. Mikey...