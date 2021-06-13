Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports
This week in Georgia sports, Georgia softball coach Lu Harris-Champer retires, two former Georgia golfers qualify for the US Open, Georgia basketball adds two coaches to its staff and three Georgia women's tennis players honored as All-Americans. To highlight conference and university updates as well as other developments within Georgia athletics, The Red & Black offers the Sunday reads series, recapping this week’s top sports stories.www.redandblack.com