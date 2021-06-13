Sunday reads: This past week in Georgia sports

It started the second week of March, 2020. My family and I came to the decision today would be wise for all of us to isolate ourselves, at least for a couple of months. After all, things would settle down pretty quickly, right? The number of cases wasn’t that large, and for all we knew, people would isolate for a bit, and then things would open back up after a few months. Some of our friends looked at us a little sideways; why were we so worried about it? This whole thing wasn’t going to amount to anything. Our family couldn’t take chances, though. I mean, none of us are super vulnerable or anything, but my parents and I have enough of the “not great” demographic variables that we weren’t going to roll the dice. Then within a month or so, everyone was following our lead. The number of cases was exploding. The world almost felt like something out of a post-apocalyptic novel; no cars were going up and down the road. Birds were more audible than usual. Everything else was oddly quiet, and I had almost no human contact. My parents and our dog were the only other living beings I saw on even a semi-regular basis. Sports were gone or played in front of no fans. Television shows and movies were halting production. People were getting sick and dying, yet it somehow felt like it wasn’t real. Watching numbers go up every day and praying they would flatten out or even go down became a nightly ritual for me.