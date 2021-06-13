Cancel
Help dad reduce stress and soreness with Father's Day savings on this percussion massage gun

The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

In these challenging times, it's important to let parents know just how much they mean to you. The impending arrival of Father's Day presents a perfect opportunity to do just that, and we're gonna go out on a limb by guessing that your dad could probably benefit from carrying a bit less stress on his shoulders.

Supply him with that remedy by ordering the xVolt Percussion Massager at a discounted cost. For a limited time, by using coupon code WELOVEDAD upon purchase, you can get this thoughtful gift for only $143.96 (reg. $199).

At-home solutions remain a smart investment, and this is one that will make a positive impact on users for years to come. And if Father's Day gift-giving simply isn't a concern for you right now, this offer still results in a quality self-care opportunity.

The xVolt Percussion Massager comes equipped with interchangeable heads, speed settings, and a brushless motor, providing therapeutic relief to aching muscles while relaxing the mind. Able to supply deep penetration, this portable device packs a level of power that eliminates tension with ease.

Choose from four different heads — bullet for deep muscle tissue such as joints and palms; flat for large areas such as back and thighs; fork for thin areas such as the neck and spine; and round for versatile use. Then select one of three speed settings to find an optimized treatment approach.

Harvard Product Analysis recently explained there is "plenty of anecdotal evidence surrounding the use of massage guns", and this intuitive product is proven to increase your range of motion, relieve pain, expedite recovery, and promote healthy circulation.

Capable of carrying a battery charge for up to six hours of usage, this massager is easy to travel with. Definitely don't leave it behind when you're heading off for family trips or business endeavors — each of which can feature heightened stresses or uncomfortable seating options that can leave you feeling tangled.

Help dad say goodbye to those nagging ailments, or give yourself some TLC, by picking up the xVolt Percussion Massager for only $143.96 (reg. $199).

