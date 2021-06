Diego Laxalt is very close to saying goodbye to AC Milan and this time it will be on a permanent basis, according to a report. According to Calciomercato.com, the 28-year-old Uruguay international will move to the Russian capital and join Dynamo Moscow after spending last season on loan at Celtic who chose not to sign him permanently. The deal is very advanced to the extent that the exchange of documents is in progress, and Laxalt will sign a three-year deal with the option for an additional year.