Nicolo Schira is reporting that AC Milan have decided not to make a permanent move for Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot following his year long loan at the club. The player has been featuring for Portugal’s U21 side in recent weeks at the U21 Euros as they Rossoneri were probing the ground for a move but have been scared off as the asking price for the defender is considered too high for the club. The player could return to Italy with Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma potentially on loan. The defender played a versatile role for Milan filling in at right back, left back and occasionally right wing making a total of 33 appearance in which he scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions.