Nicolo Schira is reporting that AC Milan have been speaking to intermediary Edoardo Crnjar about a move from Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz who has spent the season on loan with the Rossoneri and significantly grown over the course of the year under the mentorship of Stefano Pioli. Milan are considering to extend the loan of the midfielder by another year and including a buy out option for him. The 21 year old is reportedly happy to remain in Milan and the club is confident they can find an agreement with Madrid given their good relationship in recent years. A major consideration will be the desire of new manager Carlo Ancelotti who will likely want to evaluate whether or not Diaz fits into his plans at the club next season.