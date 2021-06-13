Supporting military families in Missouri and our commitment to progress
As we approach Independence Day and the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I encourage you to pause and reflect on the history and importance of these days. Open your ears and your heart to our community’s heroes. Service members and first responders put their lives on the line each day and their family members make great sacrifices as their loved ones serve and protect our Missouri communities. Investing in their families is a fitting tribute to those individuals who chose to serve their communities.www.columbiatribune.com