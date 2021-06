BRIDGEPORT — The city’s school system is calling on school staff to support families displaced by a recent fire. “Due to a recent fire that occurred in the City of Bridgeport, we have a number of families that have been displaced and have lost everything they own,” Rita Valle-Shastri wrote in a weekend email to school staff. “In keeping with the caring and benevolent nature of our school district staff, we are asking you to consider supporting our affected students by making donations.”