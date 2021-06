South actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular celebrities of the Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil film industries. Not just her acting but her beauty and down-to-earth nature are praised by all. This is the reason why she has been given the title of the ‘national crush.’ Well, it’s not just her films or pictures, but also her personal life which is quite discussed amongst her fans. Every now and then, her name is attached to her ‘Dear Comrade’ co-star Vijay Deverakonda. But it is still a mystery as to whether the two are dating in real life or not. Earlier today, Rashmika confessed she is in love as she posted a photo of her pet Aura from the sets and wrote, “in love.”