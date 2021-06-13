Cancel
First Project Completed Utilizing the Great American Outdoors Act Announced

 9 days ago

The USDA Forest Service Intermountain Region is excited to announce the completion of the first project funded by the Great American Outdoors Act of 2020. The road resurfacing project was completed at Devil’s Canyon campground on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The funding provided by the Great American Outdoors Act...

