First Project Completed Utilizing the Great American Outdoors Act Announced

CORONA, Calif., June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce the first set of conditions in respect of the stock transfer agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 14, 2020 among the Company, Delta 9 Corporation Mexico S.A. de C.V ("D9C") and the shareholders of D9C (the "Transferring Shareholders") in which the Company is to purchase all issued and outstanding shares of D9C, based in Coyoacán, Mexico. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued 6,000,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to the Transferring Shareholders and the Transferring Shareholders have transferred all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of D9C (the "D9C Shares") to the Company. The Company intends to contract-produce for domestic and international pharmaceutical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD clients.