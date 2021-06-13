Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Creekview Elementary Student of the Week

etvnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreekview students in Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade who earned 100% attendance for the whole year. They are from left to right: Mr. Palmer, Liam Hicks, Parker Skau, Cash Mabbutt and Aspen Velazquez.

etvnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creekview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Scottsville, VAcbs19news

Elementary students build habitats, plant wildflowers to save the bees

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Children were buzzing with excitement Wednesday morning. Guided by the crafting expertise of CATEC and the beekeeping skills of Monticello High School, Scottsville Elementary School students teamed up to save the bees. "Our pollinators are in decline," said Chris Stanek, a teacher at Monticello High...
EducationRenna Media

Staff Appreciation Week at Coles Elementary School

Staff Appreciation Week at Coles Elementary School was busy! The week started off with handwritten notes for teachers and staff from students. These notes went in balloon bouquets that were made by CZ Balloons, a business owned by a Coles Moms. On Tuesday staff was treated to breakfast donated from...
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Virtual Author Talk Informs Falmouth Elementary Students About Juneteenth

Author Carole Boston Weatherford, along with her son, illustrator Jeffery Boston Weatherford, presented a virtual author talk to Falmouth kindergarten through 4th graders on Wednesday morning, June 9. The presentation focused on the reading of “Juneteenth Jamboree,” Ms. Weatherford’s first book, published in 1995. The story centers around a young African American girl learning the significance of the celebration of Juneteenth within her new Texas town.
Musicriverjournalonline.com

Todd Elementary Students Prepare to Select Musical Instruments for the Fall

It’s beginning to look a lot like…well, normal. Todd third and fourth graders are preparing to begin playing instruments at the school this fall and soon we will hear the sounds of flutes, cellos and saxophones coming from the music room. After a year of no instrument lessons, the school is getting ready to have students playing again and this week they have been learning about the different types of instruments they will be able to select.
Falkner, MSThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Falkner Elementary final nine weeks honor roll

Falkner Elementary School recently announced their final nine week's honor roll. Student's making the superintendent's list are as follows: Kindergarten – Sophie Kate Armstrong, Josie Faye Barkley, Leanna Paige Brooks, Zoey Raine Cox, Audrie Faye Creasie, Alyssa Beth Derrick, Halle Jade Glissen, Truitt Clark Gray, Keaton Scott Hayes, Madynn Rachel McCarary, Aria Joy Paseur, Katie Michele Darler Paul, Averie Brooke Quinn, Victoria Grace Waldon, Taylor Kennor Weatherly, Taylor Kate Wilbanks, Carter Wayne Wilkerson.
Bossier Parish, LAbossierpress.com

Haughton Elementary Student Wins Parish-wide D.A.R.E. Essay Contest

A 5th grader from Haughton Elementary School bested some 2,000 other students who graduated from the D.A.R.E. program here in Bossier Parish to have her essay be named, “D.A.R.E. Essay of the Year.”. Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented Saylor White with a $50 check from the Northwest Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers...
blufftontoday.com

Elementary school students complete mural at Bluffton's Oscar Frazier Park

A group of Bluffton students got the chance to complete a public art project that was delayed for more than a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten fourth- and fifth-grade students at M.C. Riley Elementary School gathered June 5 to create a mural at the Oscar Frazier Park pavilion, art teacher JoEllen Jacobs said.
EducationNewsbug.info

Final student of the week is Brehna Berry

Brehna Berry, a fourth grade student of Jody Munsterman at Crescent City Grade School, was the last student to serve as Student of the Week as Mrs. Munsterman is retired at the end of the current school year. She is the daughter of Kayla, a CNA at Iroquois Resident Home,...
Grover Hill, OHCrescent-News

Grover Hill, Payne elementary students enjoying summer camp

VAN WERT — Students from Grover Hill Elementary and Payne Elementary schools in the Wayne Trace Local District, are enjoying a two-week summer camp experience at Camp Clay in Van Wert, thanks to funding through the 21st Century Grant. This is third year of a five-year 21st Century Grant the...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

BHSU offers summer camps for elementary, middle, and high school students

SPEARFISH — This summer, Black Hills State University will offer several daytime academic summer camps that will give students the opportunity to learn from expert faculty and experienced business professionals in the areas of STEM, Photography, Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Writing. The BHSU Photography Summer Camp is set for June...