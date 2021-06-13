Zions Bank Invites Public to Nominate Homes for Paint-A-Thon Service Project
Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project. Entering its 30th year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.etvnews.com