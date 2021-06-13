Zions Bank Invites Public to Nominate Homes for Paint-A-Thon Service Project

In its first ever CARE-A-Thon fundraising event to Knock Out Poverty in Tillamook County, CARE raised $20,000 for local poverty fighting services. Proceeds from this year’s event are going directly into CARE’s client services fund. This fund supports assistance for the basic needs of families and individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness in Tillamook county. This is a major accomplishment, but CARE still missed their goal of $30,000, but there is still time to make a difference before the end of their fiscal year. If you did not participate in the event, but want to support poverty fighting services in your community, you can make a donation to the CARE-A-Thon until June 30, 2021 by visiting www.careinc.org/donate or by sending your donation to 2310 First Street, Suite 2, Tillamook, OR 97141.