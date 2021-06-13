Gelfand Challenge Day 3: Keymer leads race
German GM Vincent Keymer took clear lead of the world’s next-generation talent Saturday, scoring 5/5 in a wildly decisive penultimate day of the Gelfand Challenge. The 16-year-old’s run was part of one stretch of action in the rapid 10+5 event that saw just three draws across 40 games, including Saturday’s penultimate Round 14 that produced decisions in all 10 games. Keymer has 12/15 and a headstart in Sunday’s four-game sprint to the finish line, chased by India GM Praggnanandhaa a half point behind, and American IM Christopher Yoo in clear third after a four-win Saturday himself.chess24.com