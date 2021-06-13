Gelfand Challenge Day 3: Keymer leads race

For the majority of petrolheads, the idea of taking their car or bike around a race track where their revered heroes have raced is just about as close to nirvana as it gets. While it’s great watching racing, nothing quite compares to grabbing your own slice of the action and racing around one of the world’s best circuits – but what’s involved in booking a day at a race venue, and just how do you organize a successful track day? If you – like so many others – yearn for your chance to drive a famous race track but aren’t quite sure where to start, read on for some top tips.