Gelfand Challenge Day 3: Keymer leads race

By Brian Jerauld
chess24.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman GM Vincent Keymer took clear lead of the world’s next-generation talent Saturday, scoring 5/5 in a wildly decisive penultimate day of the Gelfand Challenge. The 16-year-old’s run was part of one stretch of action in the rapid 10+5 event that saw just three draws across 40 games, including Saturday’s penultimate Round 14 that produced decisions in all 10 games. Keymer has 12/15 and a headstart in Sunday’s four-game sprint to the finish line, chased by India GM Praggnanandhaa a half point behind, and American IM Christopher Yoo in clear third after a four-win Saturday himself.

Sportschess24.com

Paris Rapid & Blitz 3: Wesley So wins the Rapid

Wesley So leads Ian Nepomniachtchi by a point going into the 18 rounds of blitz on Monday and Tuesday after becoming the only player to win two games on any day of the rapid section of the Paris Rapid & Blitz. The US Champion brilliantly defeated Fabiano Caruana with the black pieces before taking advantage of a blunder by MVL in the next round. Nepo showed glimpsed of his brilliant best to take 2nd, while Etienne Bacrot beat Caruana to finish 3rd before he’s replaced by his blitz stunt double Vladimir Kramnik.