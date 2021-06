Vincennes University will hold some specific baseball camps in June and early July for various ages and baseball positions. The next camps will be for pitching and catching, and for hitting. Those two will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, June 15th and 16th. The pitching and catching camp will be those days from 8:30 to 10:30 am, with the hitting camp from 11 a-m to one p-m. The final camp will be for ages 6 to 12; it will run from 8:30 to 12:30 from Tuesday, June29th to Thursday, July first.