Park It: Oakley’s Big Break shows Delta’s rich natural, cultural history

By Ned MacKay
East Bay Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the East Bay Regional Park District visitor centers offering programs as pandemic-related restrictions ease is the one at Oakley’s Big Break Regional Shoreline. On Big Break Road off Main Street (Highway 4), Big Break is a window on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta’s rich cultural and natural history. Outside, there’s a kayak launch, a fishing pier, a small amphitheater, a scale model of the entire Delta and shoreline trails leading to Brentwood and the Marsh Creek Regional Trail, which is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

