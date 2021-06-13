Seth Lugo’s return turbocharges Mets bullpen that was already having huge year

Relief pitchers occupy a fascinating and unique space in the sports world.

Substitutes by nature, relief pitchers are thus inherently less valuable to a team than its everyday position players, and not quite as important as the starting pitchers that shoulder a larger innings load.

Yet in virtually every single game now as the complete game nears extinction, it’s the bullpen who’s tasked with getting the most important outs. Unlike reserve players in basketball or football, relievers are thrust onto the stage for the biggest and tensest moments of the game. There is no kicking the feet up and relaxing for the fourth quarter.

Because of this, the general line of thinking is that a good bullpen is often incapable of elevating a team to greatness all by themselves. A bad bullpen, though, is certainly capable of turning a solid team into a liquid one. To trust a bullpen with shaky setup guys and a questionable closer is to tempt fate over 150 times a year.

Luckily for the Mets — a very strong team on paper when their roster isn’t riddled with aches and pains — their bullpen has been dynamite all season. With a 3.51 ERA after holding the Padres scoreless on Saturday, and as many as seven trustworthy arms at any given moment, Luis Rojas knows that he’s in a favorable position.

“Right now we have a deep bullpen,” Rojas said. “We can play around with some things.”

The combination of Edwin Diaz, Jeurys Familia, Aaron Loup and Seth Lugo have gone 20.1 innings without an earned run. Lugo especially adds a different element to the pen, and now that his surgically repaired elbow is back in shape and he’s off the 60-day IL, Rojas is playing with another versatile toy.

After Lugo struck out the side on Saturday, Rojas recounted a conversation that they had upon his return from the injured list.

“I told him in the dugout, ‘I’m so excited that you’re here. You’re making us even deeper now.’”

Rojas specifically gushed about Lugo’s ability to go multiple innings, handle a setup role, and even close if need be. Being able to call his number in any spot, he explained, makes everyone else’s job that much easier.

“Seth is one of those guys that can help us have guys for the next day.”

SYNDERGAARD IN SEPTEMBER?

Mets president Sandy Alderson suggested September 1 as a “potential return date” for Noah Syndergaard, who has not pitched in the big leagues since September 2019.

Tommy John surgery kept the blonde behemoth out for all of 2020. He made two rehab starts in May with the Low-A St. Lucie Mets. Elbow discomfort yanked him out of the second start just one inning in, though the ensuing MRI showed no structural damage, just inflammation.

The setback in St. Lucie shut him down completely from throwing a baseball. Acting general manager Zack Scott said on Friday that Thor is still not throwing. Scott also voiced interest in acquiring starting pitching at the deadline because of Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco’s prolonged recoveries , stating “obviously that’s going to influence what we’re looking at right now”.

TATIS IN TROUBLE

The Mets have effectively prevented Fernando Tatis Jr. from beating them in this series.

Tatis is 2-for-8 in the first two games, striking out six times. Jacob deGrom got him twice in Friday’s thriller. Marcus Stroman followed suit on Saturday, and Diaz has handed a pair of ninth-inning K’s to the megawatt shortstop. While both of his hits have directly led to runs (he doubled off Miguel Castro on Friday and scored on Jake Cronenworth’s homer, then homered himself off Stroman the next day), he’s also been repeatedly undone by sliders low and away.

Most importantly, the Mets have won both games of the series, something that many teams can’t say about facing Tatis and San Diego’s stacked lineup. Manny Machado has also been held in check for the first two days of the weekend, registering just two singles and no RBI in his eight plate appearances.