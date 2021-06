Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will be in court Monday as her first trial begins on charges brought by the military junta after it seized power earlier this year. Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, who have been in detention since the Feb. 1 coup and face multiple charges, are expected to testify in person at a special court in the capital, Naypyidaw, according to the head of their legal defense team, Khin Maung Zaw. She is being tried for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions during last year’s election, as well as incitement and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.