At various points in our life, we can simulate some of what it takes to be an elite footballer because we are invited to perform under pressure, with often amusing results. But these events don't happen in front of a massive crowd and a global audience, so our understanding of how it feels and what it takes is still conceptual at best – while we understand that skills and competition are tough, the cognitive process of running them in front of the world is unfathomable because it requires a very different brain than the norm.