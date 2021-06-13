CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dwayne Haskins Reportedly Looking Good At OTAs, But Not Separating Himself From Competition

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not often easy to hype up a Reserve/Future signing, but when that player is a third-year former first-round quarterback, the stories kind of write themselves. Especially when a team in a transition at the quarterback position as the Pittsburgh Steelers are is the one to sign that player to a...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
thecinemaholic.com

What is Colin Kaepernick’s Net Worth?

Colin Kaepernick is a former football player and civil rights activist who is best-known for playing in the NFL for San Francisco 49ers. Born to Heidi Russo on November 3, 1987, Colin and his mother were abandoned by his father when he was young. Heidi, who was just 19 at the time, decided to put him up for adoption when he was just 5-weeks-old. Luckily, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick gave Colin a new home where he could flourish.
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Compares Dak Prescott To 1 Legendary Quarterback

Earlier this week, former NFL great Brett Favre had an interesting comparison for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Prescott is a lot like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. How so? Well, according to Favre, Prescott consistently makes the right decisions with the football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Reserve Future#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Sports Illustrated#Allsteelers
The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Controversial Davante Adams Hit

Nearly a week ago, the Green Bay Packers took down the San Francisco 49ers with a late field goal thanks to the incredible combination of Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams. The latter, though, was nearly knocked out of the game with a vicious hit. Rodgers tried to hit...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

AJ Green gets roasted by memes after big error on final play

AJ Green was roasted by memes after a miscommunication between him and Kyler Murray cost their Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. The Cardinals lost to the Green Bay Packers 24-21 after a Murray pass was intercepted by Rasul Douglas in the final seconds of the game. Arizona could have easily set up for a tying field goal but went for the TD to win the game. Murray tried to throw a pass to Green in the end zone, who did not know the ball was coming. Douglas intercepted it to seal the Green Bay win (video here).
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy