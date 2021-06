There are going to be interesting questions that need answers for both the Colorado Avalanche and the Edmonton Oilers this offseason. Intriguingly, one of them has to do with the same type of player, but each team has a different need. For the Avs, they might need to move some money while getting rid of problem. For the Oilers, they need to find a third-line center with top-six skill, a problem they’ve not found a solution for in a while.