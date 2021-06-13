Cancel
Larimer County, CO

Peak Kia North Donates $3000 to Project Self-Sufficiency

By Annie Lindgren
Peak Kia North in Windsor, has announced a monetary contribution totaling $3,020.00 to Project Self-Sufficiency in support of single-parent families in Larimer County. The donation is a result of a recent initiative launched by the company in collaboration with its sales team president, Kerry Kennicut, who pledged to provide $20 for every new vehicle he sold during the month of March. As a company, Peak Kia North committed to matching $100 per sale to add to the overall contribution.

