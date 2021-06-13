Peak Kia North Donates $3000 to Project Self-Sufficiency

The population in Colorado has reached its all-time high. As of today, the state has more than 5.8 million residents. So it implies that in only two decades, more than 1.5 million people have moved to the state. But that’s not all. The state continues to add more residents every year. More so, with fun outdoor activities and all the cool cities and its thriving food scene, this beautiful state has a lot for you on a platter.