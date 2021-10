FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In football, timing is everything. The same could be said about sports... or life in general... but I'm getting off topic. The Falcons face the Panthers at home on Sunday, and it's a game that comes at an opportune time for Atlanta, a team that sits at 3-3 on the season. The Falcons have won three of their last four games, and they're looking to extend a win streak to three games with a victory over Carolina on Sunday.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO