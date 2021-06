Nine months ago, one of the largest refugee camps in Europe burned down on the island of Lesbos. Four migrants have so far been sentenced to ten years in prison for arson. Nine months after the massive fire in the Greek refugee camp of Moria, a court has sentenced four migrants to ten years in prison each for arson. Greek state radio reported that the four men from Afghanistan immediately appealed the verdict on Saturday. However, this does not have a stopping effect. In the September 2020 fire, the warehouse on the Mediterranean island of Lesbos – one of the largest in Europe – was almost completely destroyed. About 12,000 people became practically homeless overnight.