STEPHEN CURRY'S AUDACITY that night is such a familiar hallmark of NBA basketball that it's hard to believe it was ever new. There he was, at high speed in the open court, pulling up for quick-fire 3 in transition. There he was, navigating the tightest spaces with the tightest of handles, then somehow softly kissing the top of the glass with a lurching scoop shot. And there he was, shimmying as he backpedaled to the confusion and awe of 20,000 New Yorkers in basketball's most hallowed cathedral.