Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Notable Online: 6/13–6/19

By Ian MacAllen
therumpus.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday 6/14: Brian Broome, Nichole Perkins, Lilly Dancyger, and Courtney Cook join the Franklin Park Reading series. Zoom, 8 p.m. EDT, free. Wesley Brown presents Tragic Magic, in conversation with Reginald Dwayne Betts. Greenlight Bookstore via Zoom, 7:30 p.m. EDT, free. Danielle Henderson presents The Ugly Cry: A Memoir, in...

therumpus.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Russell
Person
Daisy Hernández
Person
Danielle Henderson
Person
Rosecrans Baldwin
Person
Victor Lavalle
Person
Libba Bray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Franklin Park#Greenlight Bookstore#Loyalty Bookstores#Crowdcast#Insect#Nation#House Of Sticks#Bank Books#White Whale Bookstore#Shutter#Harvard Bookstore#The Pigeon Pages#Maddy Court#Rainbow Milk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
Related
Books & Literaturemakeuseof.com

The 6 Best Online Communities for Writers

Whether it's fiction, nonfiction, fanfiction, or anything in between, the web offers countless spaces where writers are free to share their work, explore other people's writings, and find a community. Aspiring creators can dip their toes in the water and see what it's like to deal with constructive criticism, while...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Matt Haig Performs a Passage from The Midnight Library

Storybound is a radio theater program designed for the podcast age. Hosted by Jude Brewer and with original music composed for each episode, the podcast features the voices of today’s literary icons reading their essays, poems, and fiction. On the third episode of the fourth season, Matt Haig reads an...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Atlantic

Janet Malcolm the Magician

There are two kinds of magicians: Those who purport to be doing something truly supernatural, drawing on the paranormal, and those who are honest with their audiences about fooling them. Janet Malcolm, who died last week at 86, was of the second type. Her journalism was filled with instances in...
Musicsanfordspringvalenews.com

News Notes 6/13

Watch the Sanford High School Jazz Band perform their Spring Concert including the numbers “Second Line,” “Goodbye My Heart” and “Burritos to Go” on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0G4Gl9fF4Hg. Melissa J. Belanger recently graduated from Husson University with a Bachelors in Nursing degree. Volunteers from the Sanford Backpack Program have planted the...
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Edgar Allan Poe, science reporter

C.P. Snow, a British novelist-chemist, decried the split between art and science into “two cultures” back in the 1950s, and the rift persists. Consider the disparity between federal funding for science (in the billions of dollars) and art (not in the billions of dollars); that alone will give you two separate cultures. This schism causes real intellectual damage, too, alienating art from science’s dramatic pursuits and limiting scientists’ own exploratory thinking.
Books & Literaturelargeheartedboy.com

David Leo Rice's Playlist for His Story Collection "Drifter"

In the Book Notes series, authors create and discuss a music playlist that relates in some way to their recently published book. Previous contributors include Jesmyn Ward, Lauren Groff, Bret Easton Ellis, Celeste Ng, T.C. Boyle, Dana Spiotta, Amy Bloom, Aimee Bender, Roxane Gay, and many others. David Leo Rice's...
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Two Hitlers and a Marilyn by Adam Andrusier review – memoir of a driven autograph hunter

The obsessiveness – the downright creepiness – of the collector is amusingly skewered in this memoir of rueful self-absorption. In the 1980s, long before selfies, autographs were the accepted means of stealing a celebrity’s soul and hunters seldom came more tenacious than young Adam Andrusier. A nice Jewish boy from Pinner, he first catches the scent of his habit on learning that his best friend’s neighbour is Ronnie Barker. Knocking at his door, they are answered by a lady who turns them away, though Adam spots the man himself in the hallway before the door closes: “He didn’t look famous at all.”
Celebritiesaboutinsider.com

Interview With Actress Rachel Redleaf

HI! THANKS FOR TAKING THE TIME TO CHAT WITH US! CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE BIT ABOUT YOURSELF, WHO IS RACHEL REDLEAF IN YOUR OWN WORDS?. I am a fun, big, loud, raunchy, one woman show! I love to make people laugh and I always make a big impression.
Visual Artartforum.com

Erik Morse on neuroaesthetics

TO INAUGURATE THE CHAOID GALLERY at the New York nonprofit Thread Waxing Space in 1999, curator and School of Visual Arts professor Warren Neidich organized “Conceptual Art as Neurobiological Practice,” convening a mix of phenomenological and brain-related works from relational-aesthetics superstars Douglas Gordon and Liam Gillick, installation artist Jason Rhoades, and post-Conceptualists Jonathan Horowitz and Rainer Ganahl, among others, under the recently minted category of “neuroaesthetics.” Neidich, an artist himself and a former physician, had coined the term in a series of lectures at SVA in the mid-1990s to describe the acceleration in information technologies that had consumed our daily lives and its effects on the development of the brain. For Neidich, post-studio art—with its interest in appropriation, contextualism, and semiotic drift—was uniquely suited to the task of comprehending these effects.
Businessbleedingcool.com

Penguin/Random House/Jonathan Cape Drops Neil Bradford After 32 Years

Bleeding Cool gets the word that British publisher Jonathan Cape has let go of their head of book design, Neil Bradford. Bradford had worked at the publisher through various different incarnations, now Divisional Production Director at Penguin Random House, for over 32 years. Details or the departure are sketchy, but I am told it all came down to company politics. Certainly losing a senior employee after so many decades is likely to have an impact.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Unfinished Dick King-Smith book completed by great-granddaughter

An unfinished manuscript by the late children’s author Dick King-Smith that was discovered in his daughter’s loft will be published this year, after it was completed by his great-granddaughter. Beloved for his stories of talking animals, King-Smith died in 2011 at the age of 88, leaving more than 100 books...
Entertainmentmalaprops.com

Suburban Dicks (Hardcover)

From the cocreator of Deadpool comes a hilariously entertaining debut featuring two unlikely and unforgettable amateur sleuths. An engrossing and entertaining murder mystery full of skewering social commentary, Suburban Dicks examines the racial tensions exposed in a New Jersey suburb after the murder of a gas station attendant. Andie Stern...
Books & Literaturetching.com

Dame Agatha Christie

Everyone knows that reading and a cup of tea go hand in hand, and no one knew this better than Agatha Christie. Christie was an avid tea drinker and often wrote about it in her books. (By the way, did you know that Christie has been outsold only by Shakespeare and the Bible?) I’m like Christie, in that I also am an avid tea drinker and a lover of great British cozy mysteries. In a Christie village, the tea table offers far more menace than one would ever imagine; and my tea table–albeit minus the menace–is often laden with numerous mysteries and of course a pot of tea!
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

How Elizabeth Bowen's Big Houses Laid the Groundwork for Irish Domestic Noir

“After the Bentley murder, Rose Hill stood empty two years.”. I read the first line of the great Irish writer Elizabeth Bowen’s 1934 short story The Cat Jumps late one January night almost exactly sixty years after it was written, lying on my stomach on the floor of the University College Dublin library. I was working as a live-in au pair for a family who lived nearby—an American raised on Long Island, I had moved to Dublin somewhat impulsively the previous summer—and many evenings, after I was off duty, I’d walk to the library and pull books at random off the shelves, flopping in a corner to inhale as many words as I could before I had to walk home. I’d just graduated from college at home in the States and after four years of curriculum reading for my English Literature major, I reveled in reading exactly what I wanted, finishing or not finishing a book as my whim took me: Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying, Terry McMillan’s Waiting to Exhale, Cormac McCarthy, Roddy Doyle, Frank O’Connor, Steinbeck, John Irving, Toni Morrison, Jane Austen. I obsessively re-read Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Q&A with Kazuo Ishiguro

With his eighth novel, "Klara and the Sun," Kazuo Ishiguro, the Nobel Prize winner best known for "Remains of the Day" and "Never Let Me Go," has another bestseller. This tale about a solar-powered "artificial friend" created to assuage the loneliness of a human teenager delves into profound aspects of the human experience: our instinct to protect and care for our loved ones, our need to be seen and understood, our poignant awareness of mortality. It's a fable-like, moving read that would make fruitful fodder for book club discussions.
Books & Literaturethevinyldistrict.com

Graded on a Curve: Excavate! The Wonderful and Frightening World of The Fall, Edited by Tessa Norton and Bob Stanley

As The Fall’s constant fount of creativity, vocalist-songwriter Mark E. Smith has attained a rare position in the rock pantheon, with the man and his band exhaustively covered in print form. And so, the publication of Excavate! The Wonderful and Frightening World of the Fall might seem an inessential item. However, the objective of editors Tessa Norton and Bob Stanley isn’t biography, but is rather to assemble between hardcovers a series of ambitious essays plus photos of front and back album covers, flyers, correspondence and much more. Delivering vivid portraiture of and perspectives into the environments that shaped Smith and his art, it’s out in the USA today June 22 through Faber Books.
Visual Artwomanaroundtown.com

Muse – Pre-Raphaelites Lizzie Siddal and Dante Gabriel Rossetti

Today, Elizabeth Eleanor (Lizzie) Siddal (1829 -1862 ) is perhaps best known as the model for John Everett Millais’ painting Ophelia. At the time, though at first a model for several in the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, she was recognized as the muse and mistress of Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1828 – 1882).
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Hilary Mantel has won the Walter Scott Prize . . . again.

In a satisfying full-circle moment, Hilary Mantel has won the £25,000 Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction with her novel The Mirror & the Light, the third book in her Booker Prize-winning, Thomas Cromwell-centered Wolf Hall trilogy—eleven years after Wolf Hall won the first-ever Walter Scott Prize. The judging panel...