ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor father finished painting a tribute to his children, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20. Jeremy Gibb, 50, painted the backyard mural of his four children — ages 23, 21, 19 and 17 — on the rear wall of his neighbor’s garage. Gibb has previously done murals in the same location, but said the style of this one is inspired by a tattoo his son recently received.