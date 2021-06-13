Cancel
Olympia, WA

Should Olympia make developers pay for affordable housing?

By Brandon Block
Olympian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late March, The Milestone Companies, the developer behind a multifamily housing project known as West Bay Yards, made a “final offer” to the city of Olympia. The offer, a $250,000 contribution to the city’s affordable housing Home Fund, came a few days before city council was scheduled to vote on a 15-year development agreement for the largest new housing project downtown Olympia has seen in decades. It was approved, allowing the project to move forward.

www.theolympian.com
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
