Portland, OR

Readers respond: Proof of vaccine protects vulnerable

Letters to the editor
 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
It’s all well and good to rely on the honor system and allow Oregonians to go maskless inside public places. For those of us who remain vulnerable, one unmasked unvaccinated person in a shop or restaurant poses a danger. Per my oncologist’s instructions, I must wear a mask when around people who are unvaccinated. Without a mandate, there is no way for me to know who is unvaccinated. So I must wear a mask in public spaces or avoid them altogether. Regretfully, my life experience tells me I cannot rely on the good faith of all Oregonians. Someone who refuses to get vaccinated could well be someone who refuses to wear a mask. Both rebel at being told what to do — even for the protection of others. Showing proof of vaccination is an inconvenience. Being exposed to COVID-19 is a threat to health and life.

