9-year-old boy accidentally shot in chest by father after alleged road rage incident
A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally being shot in the chest by his father at the end of an alleged road rage incident they were engaged in. The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, June 11, in Houston’s Fifth Ward in the eastern part of the city when the father, who was driving the vehicle with the 9-year-old boy inside at the time, reportedly believed he was being followed by another car and pulled out a gun, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK.dnyuz.com