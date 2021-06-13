9-year-old boy accidentally shot in chest by father after alleged road rage incident

A gun battle between two groups in Dallas left eight people injured, including two juveniles, as an argument erupted while they were having celebrations in two adjacent banquets. The groups were celebrating a birthday party and a graduation respectively, when an argument broke out and led to a brief physical confrontation, Fox News reported, quoting the city police. The gunshots were fired after both parties returned to their respective suites. Out of the eight victims, two were minors aged 10 and 15 years respectively. The incident took place at 12.30am on Sunday at strip mall along the East RLThornton Freeway...